CM Stalin leaves for Delhi to discuss flood relief with PM; attend INDIA bloc meeting

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday left for the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek relief for the cyclone damages and also possibly attend the next meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday.

A release issued by the state government 'confirmed' the reported meeting and said that Chief Minister Stalin has written to the PM seeking the latter's appointment to expedite the release of funds for the damages caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its three adjoining districts and explain the extent of devastation caused by deluge in Thoothukudi among the southern districts.

Highly placed government sources said that the PMO has confirmed the appointment and he is likely to host the Tamil Nadu CM at 12 noon Tuesday. Stalin who was in Coimbatore to inaugurate the Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme left for the national capital from there.

Chief Minister Stalin has already submitted a memorandum to the inter-ministerial central team which was here last week to assess the damages caused by cyclone Michaung.

In his memorandum to the central team, Stalin sought an interim relief of Rs 7,033 crore and a long-term relief package of Rs 12,659 crore from the union government for repair, restoration and rehabilitation works required to be undertaken following the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Opposition blames CM of overlooking south floods:

The ruling DMK has also faced criticism since Monday afternoon from the opposition, mainly the state BJP unit over the CM leaving for the national capital in the midst of the southern districts, mainly Thoothukudi receiving historically unprecedented rains on December 17.

Opposition leaders in TN have also accused Stalin of leaving for Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in the pretext of seeking flood relief in the midst of the Thoothukudi deluge.

Tuesday's INDIA bloc meet would be the first since the five-state Assembly polls which saw the Congress bite dust in all except Telangana, and that too after the 'allies' JD (U) and AAP accused the grand old party of ignoring the opposition meeting for personal interests.