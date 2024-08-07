Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin leads peace rally on Karunanidhi's death anniversary

CM Stalin paid floral tributes to the newly-erected statue of Karunanidhi at the Omandurar Government Hospital complex in Chennai.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Aug 2024 4:58 AM GMT
CM Stalin leads peace rally on Karunanidhis death anniversary
X

CM Stalin and other DMK party members in peace rally (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday organised a peace rally to commemorate the 6th death anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

CM Stalin paid floral tributes to the newly-erected statue of Karunanidhi at the Omandurar Government Hospital complex in Chennai.

Following this, the peace rally commenced from the Kalaignar statue and passed through Kamarajar Road before halting at Karunanidhi's Memorial on the Marina Beach.

CM Stalin also paid tributes to the memorial of former CM CN Annadurai at the beach.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, other family members and DMK party cadres participated in the peace rally on Wednesday.

Karunanidhi's death anniversaryDMKChief Minister MK Stalinpeace rally
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick