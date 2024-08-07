CM Stalin leads peace rally on Karunanidhi's death anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday organised a peace rally to commemorate the 6th death anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

CM Stalin paid floral tributes to the newly-erected statue of Karunanidhi at the Omandurar Government Hospital complex in Chennai.

Following this, the peace rally commenced from the Kalaignar statue and passed through Kamarajar Road before halting at Karunanidhi's Memorial on the Marina Beach.

CM Stalin also paid tributes to the memorial of former CM CN Annadurai at the beach.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, other family members and DMK party cadres participated in the peace rally on Wednesday.