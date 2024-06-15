CM Stalin, leaders congratulate Bala Sahitya, Yuva Puraskar awardees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday congratulated Bala Sahitya award winner Yuma Vasuki and Yuva Puraskar award winner Lokesh Raguraman from the state.

In a message posted on his "X" handle early Saturday, Stalin said that in the literary realm of novels, poetry and short stories, Yuma Vasuki was traveling with a unique identity. Having already won the Sahiya Akademi award for best translation, it is a pleasure that he has been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar award for his work "Tanvi's Birthday". "This is fitting recognition of his commendable contribution to the genre of Children's literature in Tamil which needs to be enriched further, " the Chief Minister said, congratulating Yuma Vasuki.

My congratulations to promising youngster Lokesh Raguraman, another literary figure from the Cauvery delta who has left an imprint in the world of literature, on being selected for Yuva Puraskar award for his work "Vishnu Vandhaar".

Expressing delight over their awards, state Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said that writer Yuma Vasuki aka T Marimuthu, a native of Pattukottai in Thanjavur who won Bala Sahitya award for his work "Tanvi's birthday", was a multi-faceted personality who is a writer, painter and a great translator.

He won the Sahitya Akademi award for translating the work of Malayalam writer O V Vijayan, Selvaperunthagai said, also congratulating techie cum Yuva Puraskar award winner Lokesh Raguraman.

In a social media post, Governor Ravi said, "Heartiest Congratulations to Thiru Lokesh Raghuraman on winning the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for his book titled 'Vishnu Vandhaar' and to Yuma Vasuki on winning Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his book Thanviyin Pirandhanal."

"These prestigious awards are a testament to their exceptional contributions to Tamil literature, enriching our literary heritage." Ravi said.