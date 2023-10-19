CM Stalin, leaders condole demise of Godman Bangaaru Adigalar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned godman Bangaaru Adigalar, founder of Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Peetam.

In his condolence statement issued, Chief Minister Stalin referred to deceased Adigalar's service in education and health among various fields through his peetam for over half a century and said that Bangaaru Adigalar, who is fondly called amma by devotees, institutionalised the revolutionary practice of women entering the sanctum sanctorum and performing poojas at the Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi temple.

Referring to the DMK government's pioneering scheme of making archakas from all castes, the CM said that the spiritual revolution ushered in by Adigalar, enabling women to enter sanctum sanctorum and performing poojas, was highly laudable.

Citing the Padmashree award presented to him by the union government in 2019 in appreciation of his outstanding service, the CM recalled his meeting with an ailing Adigalar during his visit to Melmaruvathur for the launch of "Nammai kaakum 48" scheme in December 2021 and said that the demise of Adigalar was a major loss to his devotees.

The CM also announced that the funeral would be performed with state honours in appreciation of his service.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar also condoled the demise of Bangaaru Adigalar

