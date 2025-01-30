CM Stalin lays the foundation stone for Rs 327 cr TNUHDB tenements

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of various welfare projects, including 2,404 tenements of TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) to be constructed for Rs 327.69 crore.

The projects would be spread across Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Namakkal districts where 972 tenements, 912 tenements and 520 tenements would be constructed at the aforementioned cost.

Chief Minister Stalin also distributed demand drafts worth Rs 62.50 crore to 1,250 temples in rural and SC/ST habitations at the rate of Rs 2.5 lakh each for temple works.

Stalin also inaugurated 11 finished projects worth Rs 73.93 crore, including a Rs 15 crore fish landing jetty in the state. The CM also broke ground for constructing a 4.54 lakh sq ft integrated complex for Rs 227 crore on the Co-optex Complex in Egmore in the city

Two Tahsildar office buildings constructed at Rs 16.06 crore by the State Revenue Department were also inaugurated.