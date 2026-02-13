CM Stalin lays stone for Tambaram commissionerate building; unveils statues of martyrs, freedom fighters

At an event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also flagged off 360 new vehicles for the police department, including vehicles for the sniffer dog squad and other operational units.

He inaugurated new buildings for the police and fire departments across the State at a total cost of Rs 122.19 crore through video conferencing. The new Tambaram Police Commissionerate building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on Gandhi Road, West Tambaram.