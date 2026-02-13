CM Stalin lays stone for Tambaram commissionerate building; unveils statues of martyrs, freedom fighters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new Tambaram Police Commissionerate building.
At an event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also flagged off 360 new vehicles for the police department, including vehicles for the sniffer dog squad and other operational units.
He inaugurated new buildings for the police and fire departments across the State at a total cost of Rs 122.19 crore through video conferencing. The new Tambaram Police Commissionerate building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on Gandhi Road, West Tambaram.
In addition, the Chief Minister unveiled statues of martyrs and freedom fighters at various locations. He inaugurated memorial arenas named after Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy, who sacrificed his life for the Tamil language, at Keezhapazhur, and former Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency, P Subbarayan, at his native place in Namakkal district.
He also unveiled bronze statues of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai in Erode district and former Member of Parliament C Muthusamy in Karur district.
Minister MP Saminathan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and others participated in the events.