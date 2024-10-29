CM Stalin lays foundation stone for CMDA works worth Rs 98.21 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for six projects worth Rs 98.21 crore to be executed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at various places in the city.

One project is the development of the Perumbakkam Lake bund over 4.61 acres at Rs 23.65 crore, which would be utilised to create an ecology lake and bird watch tower, according to a release issued by the state government.

The CMDA would also spend Rs 20.61 crore in developing the bund of Mudichur Lake in Chengalpet, while Rs 20.45 crore would be utilised for developing the Ayanampakkam Lake, complete with boat ride facility and a children’s play area. Additionally, the government has proposed to spend Rs 19.40 crore on developing the Velachery Lake bund with similar facilities.

Seekanam Eri in Chengalpet would also be developed at Rs 9.60 crore adding facilities like a walking path and a yoga training centre.

For Rs 4.50 crore, the area beneath the Velachery flyover would house an eco-park, lawn, children’s play area, wall paintings, and exercise equipment.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan, HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were present at the foundation stone laying event.