CM Stalin lays foundation for Rs 1,500 cr footwear unit in Ranipet, 25,000 jobs to be generated by Taiwanese firm

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,500 crore footwear park to be developed by Taiwan based Hong Fu Industrial Group at the SIPCOT Estate in Ranipet district.

Chief minister Stalin took part in the groundbreaking ceremony virtually from the state secretariat. The footwear park will be developed jointly by Grand Atlanta - Hong Fu India project for producing non-leather footwear and athletic footwear products. The project which will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore at Panapakkam in Ranipet would employ 25,000 persons with 85% of the employment accounting for women. The footwear park would be the first project of Taiwanese footwear major Hung-Fo group in India. The firm inked a pact with the state government for the project in April 2023 when Thangam Thennarasu was the state industries minister.

State deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister of textiles R Gandhi, officials of the state government and representatives of Hung Fo group took part in the virtual ground breaking ceremony.