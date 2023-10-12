CM Stalin launches 'The Project Nilgiri Tahr' Project

CHENNAI: In a move to conserve the Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched 'The Project Nilgiri Tahr' at an event held in the Secretariat by unveiling a plaque, on Thursday.

He also distributed books to school students to create awareness about Nilgiri Tahr.

A Environment, Forest and Climate Change department release said that locally known as 'Varai Aadu', the Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats known for their gravity defying skills in climbing steep cliffs.

These mountain goats are aptly called 'Mountain Monarch'. There are multiple references to Nilgiri Tahr in the Sangam Tamil literature written over 2,000 years ago including Silappatikaram, Sivaka Chindamani and others, the release added.

It may be noted that the government issued a Government Order in December 2022 to launch the project indicating objectives.

Under the project, the department will develop a better understanding of Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, re-introduction of Nilgiri Tahr to their historic habitats, dddressing proximate threat to Nilgiri Tahr, increasing awareness among public, develop Nilgiri Tahr based eco-tourism activities at selected sites and develop educational material for school children.

The government also announced October 7 as Nilgiri Tahr Day in honour of Dr ERC Davidar whose birthday falls on the day. He pioneered one of the first studies on Nilgiri Tahr in 1975.

The project will be implemented at an outlay of Rs. 25 crore to carry out activities such as bi-annual Synchronized surveys across the divisions, tranquilization, collaring and monitoring of Tahr Individuals, diagnosis and treatment for affected individuals, field gear and training support to staff, Shola Grassland restoration pilot in Upper Bhavani and others.

The Project Office has been set up by the Forest Department at Coimbatore and the government has appointed a full time Project Director for the project. Government has also appointed a Senior Scientist assisted by 4 Senior Research Fellows to undertake various project activities.

Forest department minister M Mathiventhan, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, department secretary Supriya Sahu, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy and others took part in the event.