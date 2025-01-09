CM Stalin launches Pongal gift hampers distribution

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today launched Pongal gift gift hampers at a ration shop in Saidapet.

The gift pack includes a kilogram of raw rice, a kilogram of sugar, tamarind, a whole sugarcane and other items for Pongal celebrations. Additionally, a free dhoti and saree are being provided as part of the festive gift pack.

The distribution of these Pongal gift packs will take place from today until January 13, 2025, benefiting over 2.2 crore ration cardholders across Tamil Nadu.