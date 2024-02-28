CM Stalin launches infra projects, works worth Rs 8,801 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated projects implemented by various departments to the tune of Rs 8,801 crore and laid the foundation stone for various works worth Rs 1,615 crore.

As many as 20 new sub-stations established by Tantransco at a cost of Rs 7,300 crore and the Tangedco project to enhance the power generation capacity of 67 sub-stations at Rs 209 crore were among the ones that the Chief Minister inaugurated at a virtual function held at the secretariat.

He also declared open a pedestrian subway near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital under the Central Square Project, which the Chennai Metro Rail Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore.

Also, a new tower block constructed at a cost of Rs 313.25 crore in Rajaji Government Hospital and modern equipment worth Rs 29 crore in the newly constructed block were inaugurated by the CM. He also inaugurated several other facilities and infrastructure projects implemented by the Higher Education, Animal Husbandry, Tamil Development departments and Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Stalin laid foundation stones for 503 works that would be implemented at a cost of Rs 726 crore to create permanent restoration in flood-hit southern districts and cyclonic storm Michaung-affected Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Flood mitigation works and desilting of channels to a stretch of 5,814 km would be taken up 24 districts at an estimated Rs 115 crore. He also laid foundation stones for Higher Education department projects worth Rs 86.89 crore.