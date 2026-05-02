CM Stalin launches help desk to guide class 12 students to higher studies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched a help desk here to assist Class 12 students with 2026-27 college enrollments.
With the results of Class 12 board exams expected to be announced on May 8, the 'TSC-help desk', which will operate in all the districts, aims to support over 8 lakh students transitioning to higher education.
DMK's student wing secretary Veeramani told reporters at Anna Arivalayam here that the help desk, manned by experts, will also provide counselling to students on the selection of courses that would help secure jobs after their graduation.
The DMK leader said the help desk will provide comprehensive details on various trending courses, facilitate campus interviews, and create awareness among students about government schemes such as "Naan Mudhalvan."
Accordingly, the help desk will also provide career guidance to the students, besides helping students with college application forms.