CM Stalin lauds director Mari Selvaraj for his movie 'Vaazhai'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday appreciated director Mari Selvaraj for his movie "Vaazhai".

In a message posted on X, the CM on the US trip said, "I saw the movie 'Vaazhai' in San Francisco, which depicts the true story of hard-working people and their pain, Best wishes to Mari Selvaraj". [sic]

"I am happy that the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme has been created so that no one like Shivanandan should face hunger. Let's continue the journey towards change, hoping the wounds will heal!" Stalin added.

Congratulations again to Mari for his continued success, he added.