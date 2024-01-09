CM Stalin lauds breakfast scheme for creating ripple effect

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday iterated the importance of Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme based on the article that appeared on DT NEXT titled 'Ripple effect for b'fast scheme on school campuses' on January 9.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Chief Minister MK Stalin noted that not only is the breakfast scheme helping in reducing the school dropout rates, the scheme is creating a ripple effect in society.

The CM wrote, "I am delighted to note that leftover food under the breakfast scheme is not wasted. Instead, students between classes 6 and 10 who have missed breakfast are served the meal."

"The well-intentioned programme is fulfilling its motive, while also sowing the seeds of social benefits. Seeing that many hungry students go to class without breakfast are fed by teachers who distribute the leftover food under the scheme. Teachers' here are commended, " CM added in his tweet.

