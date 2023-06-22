CM Stalin lands in Patna for opposition meet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin left the city for Patna to participate in the meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, June 23.

Stalin reportedly reached Patna around 8pm Thursday. Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, is expected to reiterate his commitment to strengthen the Congress-inclusive opposition alliance against the BJP led union government for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While doubts remain over the participation of Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party coordinator Arvind Kejriwal and BSP leader Mayawati in the Patna meet, presence of leaders like Stalin would offer a semblance of comfort to the Congress party which would face pressure from some of the key players like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamul Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, both of whom still harbour some reservations against the Congress party.

Stalin, one of the leading proponents of the inclusion of the Congress in a non-BJP formation for 2024 LS polls, is also expected to advocate the need for mutual compromises on the part of the Congress and regional parties.

Though a decisive outcome is not expected from Friday's meeting in Patna, the first meeting is expected to eliminate the inhibitions before the leaders come to the negotiation table for a marathon round of talks before the election year.