CM Stalin, Kanimozhi extend birthday greetings to Mallikarjun Kharge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his birthday wishes to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Your rich experience and astute leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Congress party,” CM Stalin said.

Lauding Kharge, CM said, “Your commitment to social justice and efforts to uplift the marginalised community continue to inspire us all. May your journey ahead be filled with continued success and impactful contributions.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi also extended her greetings to Kharge. “Your unwavering commitment to the core tenets of democracy and social justice will help propel the nation to greater heights. Wishing you good health and many more years of public service,” she said in a social media post.