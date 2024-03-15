CM Stalin issues orders to establish four new corporations in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin issued orders to commence the process to set up 4 new Corporations, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Karaikudi and Tiruvannamalai, in the state on Friday.



Referring to the announcement made by state local administration minister K N Nehru in the State Assembly on March 30, 2023 for establishing the four aforesaid Corporations through merging the respective cities with the adjacent fast-urbanising town panchayats and panchayats there, a release issued by the state government on Friday stated that based on the Assembly announcement, the Chief Minister has now issued orders to commence the procedures to establish Karaikudi, Namakkal, Pudukottai and Tiruvannamalai Corporations.

Accordingly, Pudukottai corporation would be developed by merging 11 panchayats with Pudukottai municipality, while 18 panchayats and foothill of Annamalai hills adjoining Tiruvannamalai municipality would be merged to form Tiruvannamalai corporation.

Namakkal municipality and 12 panchayats adjoining it would be merged to form Namakkal Corporation.

Karaikudi municipality, town panchayats and five panchayats there would be merged to establish Karaikudi Corporation by adhering to the due procedures under the Urban Local Bodies Act 1998.

Creation of the new corporations would help develop better roads, underground drainage and storm water drains among other civic amenities in the four municipalities and the local panchayats adjoining them besides facilitating economic progress and improvement in life standards to the people living there and those visiting the cities.

Pointing out, that the urban population of the state, which is one of the most urbanised states in the country, was 48.45% as per the 2011 census, the government release said that the urban population has been estimated to have risen to 53% now.

Reasoning that several challenges have arisen in developing basic infrastructure and enhancing the services offered to the people in urban local bodies, the government said that the government has been merging fast-urbanising areas with adjoining cities and upgrading them into municipalities and corporations to upgrade the civic infrastructure there.

Accordingly, 28 new municipalities and six new corporations had been set up in the last 3 years in the state.