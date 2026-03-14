CM Stalin issues assistant professors appointment orders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday issued appointment orders to five assistant professors selected to fill vacancies in government arts, science and education colleges for the 2025-26 academic year, marking the first phase of recruitment across four disciplines.
An official release said the government had authorised the filling up of 2,708 vacant assistant professor posts in government arts, science and teachers training colleges through written examination and interview conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board.
Accordingly, a written examination was held on December 27, 2025, and the results were initially released for four subject categories: History Education, Human Rights, Marine Biology and Wildlife Biology.
Certificate verification and interviews for the successful candidates were subsequently conducted. Based on the marks obtained, five candidates from these four subject categories were selected and issued appointment orders.
The release added that results for the remaining posts would be announced soon, after which certificate verification and interviews would be conducted. Appointment orders would then be issued promptly to the selected candidates.