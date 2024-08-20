CM Stalin issues appointment orders to 1,474 medical staff selected through MRB

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday issued appointment orders to 1,474 individuals including pharmacists, vocational counsellors who are selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

As a symbolic gesture, appointment orders were handed to 7 individuals.

To provide high-quality medical facilities to the people of Tamil Nadu, the government is undertaking various initiatives such as constructing new government hospitals and primary health centers, improving the infrastructure of existing hospitals, installing medical equipment, filling vacant positions, and implementing welfare programs.

Initiatives like the "Innu Uyir Kaappom - Nammai Kaakkum - 48" road safety program and the "Medical Mission" are part of these efforts.

Since May 2021, a total of 4,293 appointments have been made through various recruitment boards.

As many as 1,947 assistant doctors, 1,291 other medical staff were selected through the MRB.

Additionally, through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, at least 628 junior assistants, 220 stenographers, 12 health inspectors, 5 vaccine stock keepers have been recruited in the state.

The state health department has sent a list of 946 vacant pharmacist positions to the Medical service Recruitment Board.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with government guidelines, and the total number of required pharmacists has been filled.

Similarly, an interview was conducted for 523 assistant positions recently based on the vacancy evaluation notification for the period from 2018 - 2019 to 2022 - 2023 issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The position has been filled in the state. CM Stalin has distributed it to three individuals on Tuesday.

Candidates with a master's degree in psychology / postgraduate degree in guidance and counseling have been selected for the position of vocational counsellor.

The 5 new counsellors will work at government medical college hospitals and government rehabilitation and medical facilities.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, chief secretary N Muruganandam, health secretary Supriya Sahu and senior officials were part of the event on Tuesday.