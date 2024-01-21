CM Stalin is similar to tyrant Joseph Stalin, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said Tamil Nadu has become a draconian state under the DMK regime and Chief Minister MK Stalin's actions are synonymous with the actions of Tyrant Joseph Stalin of erstwhile Russia.

Sharing some screenshots in his social media page, the saffron party leader said, "Here are the screenshots of instructions passed on by ADGP Law and Order to his SPs instructing to obstruct the celebration of the Pran Pratishtha across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has become a draconian state under the DMK Government, and CM MK Stalin's actions are synonymous with the actions of the Tyrant Joseph Stalin. I challenge the DMK government to disapprove the screenshots and to file an FIR on me and I will submit the entire sequence of conversations to the court."

Further, Annamalai flayed the ruling DMK government and said the DMK Government has ministers who are inefficient, corrupt and a bunch of liars.

"The DMK government should stop using the Police Department as their proxy and stop harassing the devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram," added Annamalai.

However, Annamalai announced that the BJP cadres along with Tamil Nadu people, will perform special poojas and bhajans in the glory of Lord Shri Ram in all the temples across the state on Monday, January 22 to celebrate the historic Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

"We wish to inform the HR&CE minister that the temples in Tamil Nadu are not the property of the Gopalapuram family to impose regulations to suit your defunct propaganda. On Monday, January 22, cadres of BJP along with the people of Tamil Nadu, will perform special poojas and bhajans in the glory of Lord Shri Ram in all the temples across the state to celebrate the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, " he noted.