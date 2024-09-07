CM Stalin invites Bank of New York Mellon to invest in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday met the executives of The Bank of New York Mellon and invited them to invest, mainly in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence, in Tamil Nadu.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Had productive discussion with BNY Mellon, on exploring potential AI investment opportunities. Let’s embrace the future through technology, harnessing AI’s transformational power!”

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a Fortune 500 banking firm headquartered in New York and offers wealth, treasury and investment management services.

Stating that it has been planned to introduce latest technology in banking services and development of AI in Tamil Nadu, a release shared by the state information department regarding Chief Minister Stalin’s agenda for Saturday said that the CM discussed development of banking services in partnership with Tamil Nadu government by BNY Mellon.

“It is significant that BNY Mellon has chosen Chennai as one of its six major hubs. A world class training facility, data analytics, software management and AI development has been planned in Chennai since Tamil Nadu has a large number of computer engineering graduates,” the release added.

State industries minister TRB Rajaa, Vice president of BNY Mellon Senthilkumar, head of AI division of BNY Mellon Sarthak Patnaik, state industries secretary V Arun Roy and Managing Director cum CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V Vishnu were also present during the discussion.