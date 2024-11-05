CM Stalin insults India's sovereignty by ignoring National Anthem, says TN BJP unit

CHENNAI: BJP state coordinator H Raja on Tuesday alleged that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (State Anthem) and the National Anthem have been ignored by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, which is the major insult to Tamil Thai (Mother Tamil) and the nation.

Claiming that the State Anthem and National Anthem were 'ignored' by the CM Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government at government events, where the CM and State Ministers, Officials participated, which were held on Tuesday at Coimbatore, BJP leader Raja said, "In a two different government events attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers and Secretaries of the various State Departments, ignoring the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the National Anthem is tantamount to insulting the nation's sovereignty."

The veteran BJP leader also demanded an unconditional public apology from Chief Minister MK Stalin, over the alleged 'insult' of the State Anthem and National Anthem.

Raja also recalled the controversial event where the State Anthem was incompletely rendered at the Doordarshan event, in which Governor R N Ravi participated and flayed Stalin for his 'ignorance and insult' at the government events in Coimbatore.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin inaugurated Elcot facility worth Rs 158 crore and handed over the copies of the Government Order 179 of the Housing and Urban Development department to 300 land owners.