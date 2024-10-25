Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin instructs ministers, collectors to go field in rain-hit Madurai

    A release issued by the state government said that the chief minister spoke to Madurai district Collector.

    25 Oct 2024
    CM Stalin instructs ministers, collectors to go field in rain-hit Madurai
    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday took stock of the flood relief works being undertaken in rain-hit Madurai and instructed local ministers and the district collector to go on the field and engage in the rain relief works.

    A release issued by the state government said that the chief minister spoke to Madurai district Collector M S Sangeetha and took stock of the rescue and rain relief works being carried out there.

    Issuing orders to expedite the assistance provided to the rain-affected people there, the CM also instructed state registration minister P Moorthy, state IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and the district collector to go on field and engage in the relief and rehabilitation works

