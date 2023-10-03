CM Stalin instructs IG, DIGs to review case status periodically

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday instructed the IGs and DIGs of police to periodically review the status of cases in their jurisdiction.

Speaking at the review of law and order situation in the state at the conference of district collectors and police officers at the state secretariat, Stalin said that the DIGs and IGs must review the status of the cases in their jurisdiction every month and once in two months, respectively.

Instructing the police officers to execute all pending warrants and arrest all those disturbing the law and order of the state, the CM also said that the police officers, if necessary, must invoke Goondas Act to maintain public order.

Remarking the victims would have faith in the legal process if the punishment is secured for the offenders soon, Stalin said that the city police commissioners and SPs must review its status and send monthly reports to the government.

Instructing the officers to visit the police stations in person to review the status of petitions, investigations and filing of chargesheet in time, the CM said that the law and order situation has been maintained well in the last two years without major incidents being reported in the state.

Advising the officers to identify and nip communal clashes in the bud, the CM said that the police must be attentive in handling issues that could disturb law and order and whip up communal sentiments and all departments must coordinate with the district administration in their functioning.

The CM also asked the police to keep strict vigil on social media and developments online.