CM Stalin inaugurates TP Solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant of TP Solar, established at an estimated cost Rs 3,800 crore at Gangaikondan SIPCOT industrial estate in the district was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

He also laid the foundation stone for Vikram Solar's 3 GW solar cell and 6 GW module manufacturing plant to be set up at a cost of Rs 2,574 crore at another event in the district.

The TP Solar, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, would ensure employment to 4,000 persons, while the Vikram Solar would provide jobs to 2,500 people. A majority of the jobs are offered to women, the government said.

Tamil Nadu is the second largest economy in India and a leading state in manufacturing and exports in various sectors. It was noteworthy that the Economic Survey for 2024-25 has lauded the Tamil Nadu government for its excellent performance in attracting investments and generating a large number of jobs, especially for women, a release said.

"The Tamil Nadu government is taking various special initiatives to attract the necessary investments to create a large number of jobs for the youth and to grow the state economy to one trillion US dollars by 2030," the release added.

TATA Power Ltd signed the first Memorandum of Understanding for the project in July 2022. It also signed a second MoU for additional investment during the Global Investors Summit held in January last year.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the factory, and interacted with the women employees working there.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran who participated in the event and addressed the gathering through video conferencing, thanked the Chief Minister for the support in setting up the plant whose capacity could be further expanded to 8 GW.

He said the plant provided employment opportunities to women within 100 km radius.

Industries Minister T R B Raaja, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, and Tirunelveli district collector K P Karthikeyan participated.