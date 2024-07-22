CM Stalin inaugurates TNUHDB, TNHB housing projects worth Rs 900 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated over Rs 900 crore worth housing projects of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in the city.

Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the houses of TNUHDB and TNHB from the state Secretariat on Monday morning. The inaugurated buildings include 4,184 new multi-story apartments of TNUHDB developed at a cost of Rs 541.32 crore and 1,459 rental houses and commercial buildings constructed by the TNHB for government officers at a cost of Rs 382.84 crore.

According to a government release, the inaugurated TNUHDB tenements include a ground plus 15-floor complex consisting of 1,200 apartments developed under Kargil Nagar scheme at Rs 190.88 crore and 360 houses constructed under Tiruchinankuppam part-II in the city. Another 1,792 houses constructed in ground-plus 14 floors at Rs 226.64 crore in Manali New Town – II project in Tiruvallur in addition to TNUHDB projects in Theni, Pudukkottai and The Nilgiris were also among 4,184 houses inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Each TNUHDB measures 400 sq ft each with a multi-purpose hall, bedroom, kitchen and toilet. Every house would be provided with drinking water, connecting tar road, sewage and storm water drain facility. Under “Nam Kudiyiruppu, Nam Poruppu” (Our House, Our Responsibility), resident welfare associations would be set up in residential complexes.