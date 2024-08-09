CM Stalin inaugurates Tamil Puthalvan scheme; Rs 1,000 monthly aid to be given to college boys

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the Tamil Puthalvan scheme which will provide Rs 1,000 per month to male students from government and government-aided schools pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu.

The inauguration event took place at the Government Arts College Grounds in Coimbatore, where CM Stalin emphasised the scheme's goal of increasing enrollment in higher education among government school students.

Through this scheme, 3.28 lakh students who pass 12th standard in Tamil medium in government and government-aided schools and join colleges will get Rs 1,000 per month. A budget of Rs. 360 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

The funds will be directly deposited into the students' bank accounts each month, helping them purchase textbooks, general knowledge books, and magazines to support their education.

By introducing the Tamil Puthalvan scheme, the Tamil Nadu government aims to further support students' educational aspirations and improve the overall literacy and education levels in the state.

This scheme was inspired by the success of existing 'Pudhumai Penn scheme' was launched on September 5, 2022, which offers Rs. 1,000 per month to female students enrolled in government schools from class 6 to 12 until they complete an undergraduate degree, diploma, ITI, or other recognised course. This initiative has already benefited over 3.28 lakh girl students starting from the academic year 2024-25.