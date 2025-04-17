CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin on Thursday inaugurated South India’s largest AI-ready data centre campus, located in Siruseri set up by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited.

Strategically aligned with the Tamil Nadu Government’s vision of positioning the state as a preferred data center destination, this facility marks a significant milestone in India’s digital infrastructure journey.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman & Managing Director, Sify Technologies, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to India’s digital economy, "With our cumulative investment now crossing Rs 10,000 crore from an initial commitment of Rs 2,500 crore, we are not only building digital infrastructure but also creating an ecosystem of opportunity. We envision generating employment for 10,000 people—direct and indirect—as this facility ramps up. This data centre isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a strategic digital gateway for enterprises and governments aiming to harness AI, cloud, and high-speed data solutions.”

The facility will serve as a critical enabler for AI workloads and digital-first enterprises, providing scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing capabilities.

With this launch, Sify continues to strengthen its leadership as India’s most comprehensive data center and digital services provider.

This platinum-rated Green Data Center, recognised with four ratings from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reaffirms Sify's deep

commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

With an eventual capacity of 130 MW, it is touted as the only data centre in India with an on-site open cable landing station, providing enhanced global connectivity and network performance.

As part of its long-term environmental goals, Sify aspires to power the Siruseri data center entirely with renewable energy and manage it using sustainable building management practices, setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious digital infrastructure.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), TM Anbarasan and Minister for Industries, Investment promotion & Commerce, TRB Rajaa were also be present for the launch, reports added.