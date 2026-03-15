CM Stalin inaugurates slew of civic projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated civic infrastructure works worth Rs 36.60 crore in his Kolathur constituency, and distributed housesite pattas to 551 people.
The projects include buildings worth Rs 25.51 crore constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Among them were the new integrated zone office building on Paper Mills Road, built at Rs 7.73 crore, and a primary health centre at Otteri, built at Rs 2.34 crore.
The Chief Minister also opened school buildings at Pulianthope and Narasimha Nagar, modern library buildings at Ayanavaram and Pallavan Salai, a multipurpose centre on VOC Street, playground improvements on Madurai Sami Madam Road, Usain Park upgrade on Paper Mills Road, and three night shelters for the urban homeless built at Rs 72.4 lakh each in Devaraj Street, Sivarao Road and Kutty Thamburan Street.
A science park developed at Murasoli Maran Park on Perambur
High Road at a cost of Rs 5.45 crore was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister.
Under the North Chennai Development Plan (NCDP), the government has upgraded six Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools in Kannigapuram, Venkatesapuram, Pulianthope and Red Hills at a cost of Rs 2.33 crore.
Chief Minister Stalin also inaugurated the new Perambur taluk office building. During the event, 551 beneficiaries received house-site pattas under schemes implemented by the Revenue Department.
Separately, the Chief Minister distributed bags, notebooks and pens to 4,444 party administrators and household items to 5,000 students trained by the Anitha Achievers Academy at events held in Kolathur constituency.