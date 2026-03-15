CM Stalin inaugurates slew of civic projects

The projects include buildings worth Rs 25.51 crore constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Among them were the new integrated zone office building on Paper Mills Road, built at Rs 7.73 crore, and a primary health centre at Otteri, built at Rs 2.34 crore.

The Chief Minister also opened school buildings at Pulianthope and Narasimha Nagar, modern library buildings at Ayanavaram and Pallavan Salai, a multipurpose centre on VOC Street, playground improvements on Madurai Sami Madam Road, Usain Park upgrade on Paper Mills Road, and three night shelters for the urban homeless built at Rs 72.4 lakh each in Devaraj Street, Sivarao Road and Kutty Thamburan Street.

A science park developed at Murasoli Maran Park on Perambur

High Road at a cost of Rs 5.45 crore was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister.