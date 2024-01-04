CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth over Rs 200 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the projects worth over Rs 200 crore of various government departments, including Rs 134 crore new and renovated facilities of the state fisheries department.

According to a release issued by the state government, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated a new women's hostel constructed for working women at a cost of Rs 18 crore at Tambaram Sanatorium by the state social welfare department.

Another release from the state government said that the CM inaugurated through video conference six newly constructed and four renovated fishing facilities of the department and buildings constructed to the tune of Rs 11.65 for Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University. Earlier in the day, the CM also released

State Coir Policy 2024 to promote comprehensive development of industries engaged in coir trade in the state.

Special camp of CM's special small traders loan

Meanwhile, state cooperative minister K R Periyakaruppan announced that a special camp of the Chief Minister's Special Small Traders Loan Scheme would be conducted in the interest of small traders affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tirvuallur districts.

According to a government release, the special camp would be conducted from January 5 to 12.

The camp would be conducted in City Cooperative Banks and Chennai Central Cooperative Banks in seven locations in Chennai and 12 locations in the three other districts.