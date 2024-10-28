CM Stalin inaugurates Muthuramalinga Thevar Arangam ahead of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated Theiveega Thirumaganar U Muthuramalinga Thevar Arangam at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, via video conference from his camp office.

The facilities, built at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore, aim to provide permanent shelter for visitors during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, on October 30.

The shelters spread over 9848.98 sq ft have waiting halls and separate queues for men, women and ramp for persons with disabilities.

Hitherto, the government had set up temporary pandals each year for this occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.