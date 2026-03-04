CM Stalin inaugurates municipal projects, lays stone for more

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 229 completed projects worth Rs 2,732.77 crore and lays foundation for 19 new projects worth Rs 655.36 crore in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, through video conferencing at the secretariat on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister inaugurated projects across the following departments in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, six projects completed at a cost of Rs 1,404.27 crore.
In Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB), 16 projects have been completed at Rs 529.54 crore. In the Directorate of Municipal Administration, 93 projects are at Rs 349.76 crore.
Under the Directorate of Town Panchayats, 76 projects were completed at Rs 389.93 crore. As many as 38 projects completed in the Greater Chennai Corporation at Rs 59.27 crore.
Foundation Stone for new projects as follows: Nine new projects at Rs 27.59 crore in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Two new projects at Rs 495.29 crore in CMWSSB and in the Directorate of Municipal Administration, eight new projects for Rs 132.48 crore.
Under the CMWSSB 16 projects at Rs 529.54 crore, the new distribution service systems for Manali, Chinna Sekadu, Neelankarai, Kabaiswarar Nagar, Raja Nagar and Kannagi Nagar (TNUHDB) housing units. And apartment complexes along OMR and the 200-foot Radial Road. A 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Water Treatment Plant in Perungudi was inaugurated.
Pumping mains from Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir to Puzhal and new underground tanks in Ambattur.
Under the "North Chennai Development Scheme, " upgrades to pumping stations in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.
Odour control systems in Korattur and expansion of sewerage networks in Thousand Lights and Valasaravakkam. A 10 MLD Tertiary Treatment Ultra-Filtration (TTUF) plant in Perungudi.
Under the GCC community health centres, schools, anganwadis, football playgroundand badminton courts, gyms, community hall and pet clinics in 11 zones of the corporation.
The foundation was laid for flood relief centres, public toilets, sports complexes, bridges and zonal offices in Manali, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones at Rs 27.95.
Installation of 100,000 Smart Water Meters for commercial and multi-story buildings in Chennai at Rs 392.59 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
Renovation of the 45 MLD TTRO plant in Kodungaiyur at Rs 102.70 crore via Public-Private Partnership (PPP).
In a significant move to honour the freedom fighter and labour leader Singaravelar, who celebrated the first May Day in India in 1923. The Loop Road was officially renamed as Chinthanaichirpi Singaravelar Road.
The Programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and other high officials.