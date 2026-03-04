CM Stalin inaugurates municipal projects, lays stone for more

The Chief Minister inaugurated projects across the following departments in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, six projects completed at a cost of Rs 1,404.27 crore.



In Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB), 16 projects have been completed at Rs 529.54 crore. In the Directorate of Municipal Administration, 93 projects are at Rs 349.76 crore.



Under the Directorate of Town Panchayats, 76 projects were completed at Rs 389.93 crore. As many as 38 projects completed in the Greater Chennai Corporation at Rs 59.27 crore.



Foundation Stone for new projects as follows: Nine new projects at Rs 27.59 crore in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Two new projects at Rs 495.29 crore in CMWSSB and in the Directorate of Municipal Administration, eight new projects for Rs 132.48 crore.



Under the CMWSSB 16 projects at Rs 529.54 crore, the new distribution service systems for Manali, Chinna Sekadu, Neelankarai, Kabaiswarar Nagar, Raja Nagar and Kannagi Nagar (TNUHDB) housing units. And apartment complexes along OMR and the 200-foot Radial Road. A 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Water Treatment Plant in Perungudi was inaugurated.