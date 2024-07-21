CM Stalin inaugurates infrastructure for School education dept across State

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 956 new classroom buildings, 12 laboratory buildings, reconstructed school buildings, and an integrated educational complex along with Chief Education Officer building in Tiruvannamalai.

The education department has earmarked funds for school development. As a part of it, 515 classroom buildings and 12 laboratory buildings have been built in 106 government high and secondary schools in 26 districts for Rs 114 crore.

Additionally, 441 classroom buildings have been constructed in 176 government primary and middle schools in 25 districts for Rs 68 crore under the scheme for the construction of child-friendly classrooms in primary and middle schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Min Poyyamozhi meets Students studying abroad

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met students who are pursuing higher education in foreign and premium universities in India recently.

The Minister met Sindhu, a government school student from Chennai who has bagged a seat at Ming Chuan University in Taiwan. Jayashree from Kanniyakumari who bagged a seat at Kunshan University in Taiwan, and Rahul, a Dharmapuri native who has been enrolled in Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar for higher education.

The government school students interacted with the minister regarding their experiences at the institution and the challenges they had to overcome to clear the entrance and bag a seat.

Under the school education department, the students are being given training for various competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and other exams, where government students effortlessly crack these exams to land themselves in universities abroad or in premium institutions of the country.