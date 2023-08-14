CM Stalin inaugurates higher education institutions worth Rs 87 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various educational institutions, including government arts and science colleges, polytechnic colleges, vocational colleges, and universities, with a total expenditure of Rs 87 crores on Monday.

These institutions encompass classrooms, laboratories, research facilities, evaluation centers, a research agency, a skill development centre, and more.

"The overarching goal is to enhance higher education in Tamil Nadu by establishing better infrastructure," stated the circular from the department.

The number of quality institutions, promoting research, innovation initiatives, technological advancements, nurturing student talents, boosting job opportunities, supporting capable young leaders, improving schools, and providing scholarships to students from class 12 to university level has been the motive for better infrastructure.

"The concerted effors of the Tamil Nadu government in this direction significantly contribute to higher education across the country, "added the circular.

Some of the educational inauguration includes, Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore and the construction of a student hostel accommodating 150 students, at a cost of Rs 8.43 crore, Government College of Technology, Coimbatore with an investment of Rs 8.50 crore.

Additionally, Madurai Kamaraj University: A workshop facility for the handicraft training center was established, with an investment of Rs. 3.70 crore.

Furthermore, in Tirunelveli, the Mandal campus of Annamalai college of Engineering saw the construction of a building benefiting 60 students, at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore. In districts like Trichy, Salem, and Tirunelveli, government engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, and vocational colleges received an investment of Rs. 23.97 crore for the construction of skill development centers and research facilities.