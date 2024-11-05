CM Stalin opens Elcot IT Park in Coimbatore; facility to generate 3,500 jobs

COIMBATORE: A swanky IT park built by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 158.32 crore in Vilankurichi in Coimbatore was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. The facility, which would generate 3,500 jobs, was fully booked even before it was opened.

Spread over an area of 2.94 lakh square feet, the park developed through the Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) provides space for small, medium, and also big companies. After inaugurating the Elcot IT Park, the chief minister also issued allotment orders to firms that would occupy the space.

Speaking at the function, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the inauguration was delayed due to irregularities and confusions during the previous AIADMK government.

“The park will generate employment opportunities for 3,500 persons. Even before its inauguration, the park has been fully booked. Efforts will be taken to build additional buildings in the Elcot IT Park premises after getting the nod from the Chief Minister,” he said.

The new building with ground plus five floors has all the facilities required for IT firms, including communication systems, generators for power backup for 72 hours, large-capacity water tanks, and also sewage treatment plants, fire safety measures, rainwater harvesting facilities, etc.

Jewellery associations meet Stalin

On a two-day visit to Coimbatore to review development works and launch new projects, Chief Minister MK Stalin met representatives of various jewellery associations who handed over a petition to set up a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL) unit to certify jewels for exports.

They also sought the constitution of a welfare board for workers in the jewellery sector, an integrated jewellery park, implementation of PM Vishwakarma Scheme, establishing a gold designing institute and electricity at subsidised rate for jewel manufacturers.