CM Stalin inaugurates automated driving test tracks across the state

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the partnership aims to strengthen the driver licensing evaluation process through the deployment of Automated Driving Test Tracks equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics. The system enables a comprehensive, efficient and transparent assessment process, eliminates human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are granted licences.

Citing data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he said India recorded 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024, underscoring the need for disciplined driving practices and rigorous driver evaluation to enhance road safety.