CM Stalin inaugurates automated driving test tracks across the state

CHENNAI: Strengthening road safety measures in Tamil Nadu, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has partnered with the State Transport Department to commission seven Automated Driving Test Tracks across key Regional Transport Offices under its CSR initiative.
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the facilities through video conferencing at Coimbatore Central, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Madurai North, Sivagangai, Dindigul and Tiruchirappalli West.
The initiative forms part of a Memorandum of Agreement between the automobile manufacturer and the Transport Department to automate 10 driving test tracks in the State. The company completed automation of all 10 tracks within 150 days. The facilities at Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Marthandam are expected to become operational shortly.
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the partnership aims to strengthen the driver licensing evaluation process through the deployment of Automated Driving Test Tracks equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics. The system enables a comprehensive, efficient and transparent assessment process, eliminates human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are granted licences.
Citing data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he said India recorded 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024, underscoring the need for disciplined driving practices and rigorous driver evaluation to enhance road safety.
The Automated Driving Test Tracks are equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics and an integrated IT system to ensure a technology-driven, standardised and objective driving licence testing process. With zero human intervention, the system is designed to make licence testing more comprehensive and transparent. Test results are generated automatically in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.
The 10 facilities will cater to applicants seeking driving licences for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles across the State.