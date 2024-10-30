CM Stalin inaugurates 3,268 TNUHDB tenements constructed at Rs 426.32 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 3,268 tenements of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) constructed at a cost of Rs 426.32 crore. With Tuesday's inauguration, the incumbent regime led by Stalin has constructed close to 40,000 TNUHDB houses since May 2021.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister Tuesday from the State Secretariat consisted of 500 new multi-storied flats worth Rs 85.73 crore in Kuppaimedu project area, 438 flats at Rs 73.40 crore in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, 272 apartments at Rs 31.76 crore in Dhobikana project area, 240 flats at Rs 38.92 crore in Chandrayogi Samadhi project area and 168 flats at Rs 25.80 crore in Radhakrishnapuram project area in Chennai.

Stalin also inaugurated 416 and 256 flats developed at Rs 37.44 crore and Rs 21.81 crore at Kullangadu and Akkarai Kodiveri in Erode district.

Another 288 flats developed at Rs 30.57 crore at Kumarapuram in Kanyakumari were also among the inaugurated projects. The CM also dedicated 222 flats constructed at Rs 25.25 crore at CMC Colony and 192 flats at Rs 24.15 crore at Variety Hall Road in Coimbatore district for public use.

Another 168 flats developed by TNUHDB at Rs 19.20 crore at Valaiyan Vayal in Thanjavur and 108 flats constructed at Rs 12.47 crore at Dr JJ Nagar in Tiruchy were also among the projects inaugurated by the CM Tuesday.

The houses inaugurated by CM would measure 400 sq ft each, consisting of a multi-purpose room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet. All residential complexes have been provided with tar roads, drinking water, sewerage and rainwater harvesting facilities, a release issued by the state government said.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan, HR and CE minister P K Sekarbabu and chief secretary N Murugananadam were also present during the inauguration.