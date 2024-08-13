CM Stalin inaugurates 103 completed projects worth Rs 769.97 crore, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 1,192 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 103 completed projects of the state Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department developed at a cost of Rs 769.97 crore.

CM Stalin also laid the foundation stone for 30 projects worth Rs 1,192.45 crore of the department.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister at a function held in the state Secretariat, included a drinking water extension project developed at Rs 296.08 crore for the benefit of 3.2 lakh people in Nagercoil Corporation. A combined drinking water project developed at a cost of Rs 162.43 crore with Vaigai Dam as source and catering to 1.58 lakh people in Kadamalaikundu, Mayiladumparai, Andipatti and Theni panchayat unions in Theni district was also inaugurated by the CM.

GIS for Chennai Metro Water

CM Stalin also inaugurated a Geo Information System (GIS) developed at an estimated Rs 17.80 crore at the headquarters of Chennai Metro Water.

The GIS equipped with a video wall would provide updates on the maintenance and execution of new water and sewerage connections in the city in addition to managing the GIS based information pertaining to the infrastructure of Chennai Metro Water. The GIS based system would facilitate viewing of the metro water infrastructure drawings from anywhere.

The drawings of Chennai Metro Water infra and information stored in the system would be safely preserved at the Tamil Nadu Data Centre in Perungudi and a copy of the data would be preserved at the Data Centre in Tiruchy. The state government would provide five DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) and 22 Magnetic Locators for the Data Centre.

The CM also dedicated underground drainage projects in Madhavaram, sewage treatment plant in Royapuram zone of Chennai Corporation and underground drainage works in Valasaravakkam zone of Chennai Corporation.

State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, PWD Minister EV Velu, Cooperation Minister KR Periyakaruppan and Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan were also present during the function.