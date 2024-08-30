CM Stalin in San Francisco, gears up for investors' meet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is leading a high-level official delegation to the US, as part of an ambitious goal to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, on Thursday sought support from the 'Land of Opportunities' for the State's prosperity.

The Chief Minister, who was also accompanied by his wife Durga, was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival in San Francisco by the Tamil diaspora. He was received by Consul General K Srikar Reddy and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa who had reached days prior to the CM’s visit to organise his boss's meeting with the industry captains. Stalin is scheduled to meet business leaders at the investors' conclave to be held later on Thursday (US time).

Posting a photograph of him walking on the treadmill, Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page, said, “Starting the day with a brisk walk in San Francisco, gearing up for the investors' conclave this evening.”

On August 31, he would meet the diaspora in San Francisco before leaving for Chicago. Chief Minister Stalin is set to meet CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and possibly sign agreements with some big-ticket investors in the US.

Expectations are high in Tamil Nadu, more so in the backdrop of a delegation of Google representatives meeting the Chief Minister at the State secretariat here some months ago. The Chief Minister and his team of officials are confident of wooing tech giants to secure labour-intensive investments for the State.