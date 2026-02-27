CM Stalin in launch blitz to beat poll date call

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for three new Neo TIDEL Parks through video conferencing. According to an official release, the Neo TIDEL Park in Tirunelveli will be established at Reddiarpatti at a cost of Rs 39.06 crore. Similar facilities will come up in Virudhunagar and Erode at a cost of Rs 38.72 crore and Rs 39.87 crore, respectively. Each park is expected to generate around 600 jobs, creating a total of 1,800 employment opportunities.

In another major event, CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for 22 new projects in 16 temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at a cost of Rs 175.23 crore, including works at Palani, Tiruchendur and Tiruttani. He also inaugurated 65 completed works in 21 temples, executed at a cost of Rs 215.79 crore.