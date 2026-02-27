CM Stalin in launch blitz to beat poll date call

CHENNAI: When the Election Commission of India (ECI) was reviewing poll preparedness in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in 13 official programmes at the Secretariat on Thursday, launching key schemes or laying foundation stones in an obvious hurry to beat the model code of conduct, which may block fresh announcements.
The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for three new Neo TIDEL Parks through video conferencing. According to an official release, the Neo TIDEL Park in Tirunelveli will be established at Reddiarpatti at a cost of Rs 39.06 crore. Similar facilities will come up in Virudhunagar and Erode at a cost of Rs 38.72 crore and Rs 39.87 crore, respectively. Each park is expected to generate around 600 jobs, creating a total of 1,800 employment opportunities.
In another major event, CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for 22 new projects in 16 temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at a cost of Rs 175.23 crore, including works at Palani, Tiruchendur and Tiruttani. He also inaugurated 65 completed works in 21 temples, executed at a cost of Rs 215.79 crore.
The Chief Minister unveiled statues of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Mayuram Vedanayagam Pillai — regarded as the first Tamil novelist — and freedom fighters Swamy Nagappan Padayachi and Nadimuthu Pillai at Tiruttani, Mayiladuthurai and Pattukottai through video conferencing.
Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a minor dam project at Anaikattu in Vellore district at a cost of Rs 176.02 crore.
During the day, the Chief Minister took part in programmes relating to the School Education, Highways, Public Works, Handlooms, Tourism, Social Welfare and Energy departments.