CM Stalin holds monsoon preparedness meet with district collectors; urges to act rapidly after rains

CHENNAI: A monsoon preparedness meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin was held in the city on Saturday.

In a virtual meeting, the CM held discussions with various district collectors and took stock of the preparations that are in place following the continuous downpour in several parts of the state, especially the Western regions like Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

The CM assessed the disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and directed to remain vigilant to minimize inconvenience to people.

Chief Minister Stalin said that the heavy rains were causing landslides and other calamities in hilly regions like the Nilgiris and discussed with the concerned district collectors about various precautionary measures and steps taken to conduct rescue operations.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and principal secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management P Amudha were also seen in the meeting.