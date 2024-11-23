CM Stalin highlights legacy of Kalaignar; appreciates Kanimozhi's contributions to TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the Kalaignar 100 rapid-fire quiz prize distribution event on Saturday, where he delivered a special address highlighting the lasting legacy of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

In his address, Stalin emphasized that Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil Nadu have left an indelible mark, ensuring that he remains alive in the hearts of millions.

"It is because of Kalaignar’s contributions to the lives of millions in Tamil Nadu that he continues to live on in our hearts," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister praised Karunanidhi as a leader who was universally respected and said, Kalaignar was a leader everyone agreed upon.

The DMK chief also appreciated the work of Thoothukudi district DMK MP Kanimozhi for her contributions to Tamil Nadu’s cause and also described Kanimozhi’s dual nature—gentle in personal relationships but a powerful voice for Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Parliament.

CM also highlighted the significance of the event, noting that organizing of the rapid-fire quiz across Tamil Nadu was not an easy task as a total of 40,000 questions related to Kalaignar were there in the quiz.

Concluding his speech, Stalin said, The Tamil community will continue to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Chief Minister Karunanidhi.