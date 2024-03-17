Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin heads to Mumbai to attend INDIA meet

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Thol Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is headed to Mumbai to attend the meeting.

17 March 2024
MK Stalin (Photo/DailyThanthi)

CHENNAI: As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra approaches its conclusion in Maharashtra, a significant rally is scheduled at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, with many leaders from the INDIA bloc expected to participate on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar and others will be present, reports added.

