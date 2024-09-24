CM Stalin has registered for organ donation, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has registered for organ donation at MIOT Hospital in Chennai, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He was speaking at an event marking Organ Donation Day held at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The minister told the media, "Since the launch of the organ transplantation program, there have been 1,998 organ donors. A total of 7,207 major organs have been utilized, including 892 hearts, 912 lungs, 1,794 livers, 3,544 kidneys, 42 pancreases, 15 small intestines, 1 stomach, and 7 hands, all donated by these individuals."

Since M K Stalin became Chief Minister in 2021, 585 people have registered for organ donation, the health minister stated, adding that Stalin himself has registered for organ donation at MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

During the event, a booklet on organ transplantation and a short film titled Marupiravi (Rebirth), promoting awareness on organ donation, were released.

Additionally, special recognition was given to the families of organ donors, and awards were presented to doctors who excelled in organ transplantation surgeries.

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, PK Sekarbabu was present at the event.