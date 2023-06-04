CM Stalin has given up rights of TN, says Raju

MADURAI: Whenever the DMK came to power, its government gave up the rights of Tamil Nadu, and innocent lives got lost, AIADMK Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) said in Madurai on Saturday referring to the State government’s stand on the Mekedatu dam issue in Karnataka.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar is quite stubborn as the Karnataka government has decided on a political course of action to build the Mekedatu dam.

But the CM Stalin is not opposing the move. It showed the State government is incapable of working for the common interest. It is unfortunate that CM Stalin and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and other leaders of the DMK and its ally attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM.

“These leaders have all betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu,” Raju said. Further, Raju said now people have made up their minds not to place Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and son of CM Stalin, at the helm of government.

On CM Stalin’s recent tour of Singapore and Japan, he said it was only for publicity as meetings with investors did not yield potential results.