CM Stalin hands over release order for 45kg free sandalwood for Nagore Dargah Kanduri festival

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over the order for the release of 45 kg of free sandalwood to Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam for its 468th annual Kanduri festival, also known as Urs festival.

Stalin handed over the order to Dargah's chief managing trustee Syed Mohammed Kazi Hussain Sahib and advisory committee president Syed Mohamed Khalifa Sahib at his camp office here.

Minister for Forests K Ponmudy, Minister for Minorities Welfare, SM Nasar and officials were present during the order issuance.