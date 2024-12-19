CM Stalin hands over medical kit to two crore beneficiaries in Erode

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over a medical kit to the two croreth beneficiary under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Erode.

CM Stalin, who is on a two-day visit to Erode, visited fifty-eight-year-old Sundarambal's modest asbestos-roofed house in Nanjanapuram village and gave away the medical kit.

He also asked the visibly elated woman to take care of her health.

Stalin also visited the house of Vasantha (60) in the same neighborhood and gave away the medical kit.

“Medical staff diagnosed me with high blood pressure during a visit. I am happy to receive medicines directly from the Chief Minister. He also caringly asked me to take better care of my health,” said Sundarambal, whose husband Ramanathan is a security guard in a nearby marriage hall.

Another beneficiary, Vasantha said she developed complications due to high blood pressure.

“The staff from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme visited my house daily to provide physiotherapy. I am now recovering,” said Vasantha, a retired noon meal staff, whose husband had passed away.

The Chief Minister who flew down to Coimbatore from Chennai took the road to reach the village.