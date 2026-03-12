CM Stalin hails Supreme Court verdict on OBC reservation

CHENNAI: Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict clarifying OBC non-creamy layer determination, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday termed it a decisive victory for OBC justice after years of struggle.
Citing the court’s observations, he urged the Union government to create supernumerary seats for OBC candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination but were denied their rightful place, and rectify this injustice in the spirit of constitutional equality.
In a detailed social media post, he welcomed the Apex Court's observations that salary income could not be equated with income from business or property for the creamy layer and shields genuine OBC aspirants from wrongful exclusion.
