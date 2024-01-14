CM Stalin, Guv Ravi extend Pongal greetings

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Sunday extended their greetings to people of Tamil Nadu on the eve of harvest festival Pongal.

In his message, Governor Ravi said, "On auspicious Pongal, I extend my warmest greetings to all my brothers and sisters across the world. This harvest festival celebrated in unison all over the country is a living testimony and proud heritage of our rich spiritual and cultural oneness and defines Bharat as a Rashtra. May the festivals bestow upon us prosperity, good health and happiness and foster peace, harmony and universal brotherhood."

Pointing out the welfare schemes introduced by his government, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The DMK has been ruling Tamil Nadu more happily for the past three years. Amidst the financial crisis, our government has brought happiness to crores of people by giving Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift. Pongal festival should be celebrated as a Samathuva Pongal without any discrimination based on caste or religion. Let the special occasion overflow with joy and happiness."