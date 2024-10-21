CM Stalin greets JKNC president Farooq Abdullah on his birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday extended his birthday greetings to JKNC president Farooq Abdullah and said that the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister would continue to inspire the quest for justice.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “On the birthday of JKNC President and one of India's senior most politicians, Farooq Abdullah, I salute his unyielding fight for the rights and dignity of Kashmir and wish him a long and peaceful life. May his voice continue to inspire the quest for justice.”

“The ideological bond between DMK and JKNC dates back to the days of Perarignar Anna and remains as strong as ever in protecting the democratic ethos of our Union,” Stalin said.